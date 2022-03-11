Biden, Democrats Fall Short On Voters' Key Issues: WSJ
- The Wall Street Journal poll concluded that President Biden failed to satisfy 57% of voters despite an appreciation for his response to the Russian - Ukraine crisis and a recent State of the Union speech.
- The poll results were consistent with WSJ's previous poll taken during mid-November.
- Biden's fellow Democrats also lost ground to Republicans on several issues related to improving education and the COVID-19 response.
- Democrats also got poor marks for handling inflation and the economy, which was a pressing issue for most voters, followed by the Ukraine crisis.
- More voters admitted that Republicans had a better plan to improve the economy.
- Americans battled a spike in COVID-19 cases, supply chains bottlenecks, and surges in gasoline and other consumer prices since the last WSJ poll.
- Around 46% of voters agreed to back a Republican candidate for Congress if the election were today, compared with 41% who favored a Democrat.
