Biden, Democrats Fall Short On Voters' Key Issues: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 7:12am   Comments
  • The Wall Street Journal poll concluded that President Biden failed to satisfy 57% of voters despite an appreciation for his response to the Russian - Ukraine crisis and a recent State of the Union speech. 
  • The poll results were consistent with WSJ's previous poll taken during mid-November.
  • Biden's fellow Democrats also lost ground to Republicans on several issues related to improving education and the COVID-19 response.
  • Related Content: Biden Vs. Trump: How Did Stock Market Returns Compare After Their First Year As President?
  • Democrats also got poor marks for handling inflation and the economy, which was a pressing issue for most voters, followed by the Ukraine crisis.
  • More voters admitted that Republicans had a better plan to improve the economy.
  • Americans battled a spike in COVID-19 cases, supply chains bottlenecks, and surges in gasoline and other consumer prices since the last WSJ poll.
  • Around 46% of voters agreed to back a Republican candidate for Congress if the election were today, compared with 41% who favored a Democrat.
  • Recently, Jim Cramer named Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPHthe ideal stock to own under Joe Biden's presidency.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

