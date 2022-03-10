Benchmark Lists Impact Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis On Semiconductor Industry
- Benchmark analyst Mark Miller observed how the Russia -Ukraine crisis affected the semiconductor manufacturing industry.
- Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) and MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) (MKS) felt the pinch as gas lasers producers, which play an essential role in semiconductor manufacturing.
- ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), the producer of excimer lasers used in EUV lithography tools, has also felt the pinch.
- Semiconductor manufacturing efforts consumed ~75% of the worldwide neon supply. Interestingly, Ukraine provided ~50% of the world's neon, 70% of semi-grade neon, and about 40% of the world's krypton.
- The gas supply crisis could boil down to the chip manufacturers and equipment companies, and automotive industries.
- Miller has a Hold rating on Coherent and a Buy rating on MKS Instruments.
- Price Action: MKSI shares traded lower by 3.87% at $145.93 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for COHR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2021
|Stifel
|Reinstates
|Hold
|Sep 2021
|Susquehanna
|Downgrades
|Positive
|Neutral
|Feb 2021
|Benchmark
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for COHR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech Media