 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benchmark Lists Impact Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis On Semiconductor Industry
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Benchmark Lists Impact Of Russia-Ukraine Crisis On Semiconductor Industry
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Miller observed how the Russia -Ukraine crisis affected the semiconductor manufacturing industry.
  • Coherent Inc (NASDAQ: COHR) and MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) (MKS) felt the pinch as gas lasers producers, which play an essential role in semiconductor manufacturing. 
  • ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML), the producer of excimer lasers used in EUV lithography tools, has also felt the pinch. 
  • Semiconductor manufacturing efforts consumed ~75% of the worldwide neon supply. Interestingly, Ukraine provided ~50% of the world's neon, 70% of semi-grade neon, and about 40% of the world's krypton. 
  • The gas supply crisis could boil down to the chip manufacturers and equipment companies, and automotive industries.
  • Miller has a Hold rating on Coherent and a Buy rating on MKS Instruments.
  • Price Action: MKSI shares traded lower by 3.87% at $145.93 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for COHR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2021StifelReinstatesHold
Sep 2021SusquehannaDowngradesPositiveNeutral
Feb 2021BenchmarkDowngradesBuyHold

View More Analyst Ratings for COHR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COHR + MKSI)

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About MKS Instruments
Coherent's Return On Capital Employed Overview
II-VI Shares Drop On Q2 Earnings Miss, Weaker Outlook; Provides Update On Coherent
Analyst Ratings For MKS Instruments
Recap: MKS Instruments Q4 Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 26, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Analyst Ratings Tech Media

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CDXCB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains8.0
ASPUB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains3.0
IDNNorthland Capital MarketsMaintains6.0
PLCEB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains105.0
CRDOCowen & Co.Maintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com