Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday, 166 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week low was Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH).

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)'s stock came under the most pressure, trading down 51.85% to reach a new 52-week low.

Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) was the biggest winner of the bunch, with shares actually trading up 0.0% after it rebounded from its new 52-week low.

The following stocks created new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) shares moved down 7.3% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $92.11, drifting down 7.3%.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $57.73. Shares traded down 1.69%.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares set a new yearly low of $76.97 this morning. The stock was down 8.15% on the session.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $35.72 and moving down 13.68%.

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares hit a yearly low of $7.58. The stock was down 1.55% on the session.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $121.21. The stock was down 1.28% on the session.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) stock drifted down 2.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $147.85.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares hit a yearly low of $24.91. The stock was down 3.53% on the session.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) stock hit a yearly low of $162.98. The stock was down 9.97% for the day.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock hit a yearly low of $133.42. The stock was down 2.02% for the day.

KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.86. The stock traded down 18.67%.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.86%.

Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares hit a yearly low of $2.98. The stock was down 3.66% on the session.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) shares fell to $31.52 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.03%.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) stock hit $109.01 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.93%.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $20.01 on Thursday morning, moving down 7.15%.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) shares set a new yearly low of $21.32 this morning. The stock was down 10.7% on the session.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $52.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.04%.

Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) shares set a new yearly low of $6.92 this morning. The stock was down 7.75% on the session.

Tencent Music Enter Gr (NYSE:TME) shares moved down 9.84% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.90, drifting down 9.84%.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS) stock set a new 52-week low of $33.21 on Thursday, moving down 13.77%.

Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $17.85. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.18 on Thursday morning, moving down 6.63%.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) stock hit $7.20 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.09%.

Boston Beer Co (NYSE:SAM) stock set a new 52-week low of $353.53 on Thursday, moving down 2.9%.

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $29.03 on Thursday morning, moving down 12.11%.

HUTCHMED (China) (NASDAQ:HCM) stock hit $16.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 8.7%.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $31.26 and moving down 17.08%.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) stock hit a yearly low of $23.60. The stock was down 6.82% for the day.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) shares set a new 52-week low of $190.01. The stock traded down 3.5%.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) stock hit a yearly low of $3.10. The stock was down 22.43% for the day.

Life Time Group Hldgs (NYSE:LTH) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.60 on Thursday, moving down 8.11%.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.83 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 3.93%.

TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) stock hit a yearly low of $10.12. The stock was down 6.46% for the day.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.98 on Thursday, moving down 1.93%.

Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $20.11. Shares traded down 1.98%.

Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) shares hit a yearly low of $9.60. The stock was down 0.37% on the session.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) stock drifted down 3.34% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $27.38.

BlackRock Capital (NYSE:BCAT) shares fell to $16.15 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.65%.

Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) shares reached a new 52-week low of $22.00 on Thursday morning, moving down 5.48%.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock hit $58.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 20.09%.

Blackrock Credit (NYSE:BTZ) stock drifted down 0.36% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.46.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.35 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.48%.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $4.14. Shares traded down 5.19%.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) stock drifted down 13.35% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.80.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares moved down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.46, drifting down 0.86%.

Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.50. The stock was down 1.29% on the session.

Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.29 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.19%.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) shares were down 13.42% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.87.

Blackrock Core Bond Tr (NYSE:BHK) stock hit a new 52-week low of $12.84. The stock was down 1.68% on the session.

Invesco Value Municipal (NYSE:IIM) stock drifted down 1.23% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $14.50.

FIRST TRUST HIGH YIELD (NYSE:FTHY) stock drifted down 0.11% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $17.39.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares moved down 0.78% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.42, drifting down 0.78%.

Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock set a new 52-week low of $11.46 on Thursday, moving down 0.69%.

Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $78.39 and moving up 0.93%.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.52% on the session.

Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock hit a yearly low of $5.01. The stock was down 9.07% for the day.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $7.61. Shares traded down 12.14%.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares moved down 1.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.75, drifting down 1.64%.

Thornburg Income Builder (NASDAQ:TBLD) shares moved down 1.95% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.90, drifting down 1.95%.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $6.96 and moving down 2.91%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) shares set a new yearly low of $13.22 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

Yatsen Holding (NYSE:YSG) shares were down 35.48% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.79.

Templeton Global Income (NYSE:GIM) shares hit a yearly low of $4.86. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Thursday morning, moving down 4.9%.

BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) stock hit $13.09 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.72%.

Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) shares set a new 52-week low of $19.81. The stock traded down 1.04%.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) shares made a new 52-week low of $34.83 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.21% for the day.

DWS Municipal IT (NYSE:KTF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.44 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.52%.

LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) shares set a new yearly low of $4.16 this morning. The stock was down 1.42% on the session.

RiverNorth Flex Muni (NYSE:RFMZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $16.50 and moving down 0.99%.

Blackrock CA Muni Income (NYSE:BFZ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.79 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.85%.

BLACKROCK MUNIHOLDINGS (NYSE:MHN) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.69 on Thursday, moving down 1.77%.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) stock hit

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.59. The stock was down 9.98% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares moved down 0.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.76, drifting down 0.93%.

shares moved down 0.93% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.76, drifting down 0.93%. BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:DSM) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock traded down 1.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $7.11. The stock traded down 1.11%. Bridgetown 2 Holdings (NASDAQ:BTNB) shares were down 7.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13.

shares were down 7.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.13. Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.90. Shares traded down 1.44%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.90. Shares traded down 1.44%. Superior Gr of Cos (NASDAQ:SGC) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.98 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.13%. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares moved down 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.22, drifting down 1.05%.

shares moved down 1.05% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.22, drifting down 1.05%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.18%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.88 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 2.18%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.28 on Thursday, moving down 8.87%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.28 on Thursday, moving down 8.87%. SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) stock hit $9.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.77%.

stock hit $9.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 19.77%. Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) stock set a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $7.31 on Thursday, moving down 3.69%. XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.71% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.09 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.71% for the day. Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares set a new yearly low of $6.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $6.84 this morning. The stock was down 2.79% on the session. Eaton Vance California (AMEX:EVM) shares moved down 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.20, drifting down 0.65%.

shares moved down 0.65% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.20, drifting down 0.65%. Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85.

shares were down 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.85. Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.25 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Tcw Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) stock drifted up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00.

stock drifted up 0.79% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.00. Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.52. Shares traded down 3.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.52. Shares traded down 3.81%. Western Asset Global Corp (NYSE:GDO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.95 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.27%. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) shares moved down 6.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting down 6.09%.

shares moved down 6.09% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.86, drifting down 6.09%. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.75%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.13 on Thursday, moving down 4.75%. Western Asset Invstm Grd (NYSE:IGI) shares hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 0.75% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $18.58. The stock was down 0.75% on the session. Maiden Holdings (NASDAQ:MHLD) shares moved down 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29, drifting down 1.29%.

shares moved down 1.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.29, drifting down 1.29%. Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28.

shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.28. Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.12%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $5.53 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.12%. MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $6.03 on Thursday. The stock was down 4.95% for the day. Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.19. Shares traded down 51.85%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.19. Shares traded down 51.85%. 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 4.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.60. The stock was down 4.15% for the day. BrandywineGLOBAL (NYSE:BWG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.13. Shares traded down 0.24%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.13. Shares traded down 0.24%. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock traded down 12.13%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.22. The stock traded down 12.13%. Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.72%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $12.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 9.72%. Western Asset Municipal (NYSE:MHF) shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.11.

shares were down 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $7.11. John Hancock Inc Secs (NYSE:JHS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. The stock was down 1.53% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $13.18. The stock was down 1.53% on the session. eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 4.38%. Federated Hermes Premier (NYSE:FMN) stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Thursday, moving down 0.6%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $13.12 on Thursday, moving down 0.6%. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 3.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.35. The stock traded down 3.19%. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 4.07%.

shares moved down 4.07% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.66, drifting down 4.07%. Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) shares made a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $29.10 on Thursday. The stock was down 2.95% for the day. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.00 and moving down 0.08%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.00 and moving down 0.08%. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.30. Shares traded down 4.83%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $3.30. Shares traded down 4.83%. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock traded down 6.81%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.33. The stock traded down 6.81%. INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.51 on Thursday, moving down 0.22%. DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.63. Shares traded down 0.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.63. Shares traded down 0.75%. PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNI) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.97 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat). Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 1.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $3.96 and moving down 1.0%. Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Thursday morning, moving down 3.1%. Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.82 this morning. The stock was up 1.72% on the session. Nuveen Mortgage & Inc (NYSE:JLS) shares set a new yearly low of $18.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $18.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) shares made a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.88% for the day. Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 1.62%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.47. The stock traded down 1.62%. Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 5.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.00. The stock was down 5.64% on the session. PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 1.42% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 1.42% on the session. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) stock drifted down 3.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84.

stock drifted down 3.52% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $6.84. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock hit $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.34%.

stock hit $8.87 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.34%. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.78 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.3%. Natural Alternatives Intl (NASDAQ:NAII) stock hit $10.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%.

stock hit $10.86 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.37%. Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Thursday, moving down 2.38%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.60 on Thursday, moving down 2.38%. Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.41%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 9.41%. Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting down 3.13%.

shares moved down 3.13% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.52, drifting down 3.13%. Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.34%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.86 on Thursday morning, moving down 0.34%. Fresh Vine Wine (AMEX:VINE) shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66.

shares were down 3.6% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.66. NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 13.91%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.90 and moving down 13.91%. Myomo (AMEX:MYO) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Thursday, moving down 30.13%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.67 on Thursday, moving down 30.13%. Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.65. Shares traded up 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.65. Shares traded up 1.18%. 36KR Holdings (NASDAQ:KRKR) shares fell to $0.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.1%.

shares fell to $0.66 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.1%. RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 8.95% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $0.85. The stock was down 8.95% for the day. Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock hit $1.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.63%.

