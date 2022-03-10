Drive Shack Brings Puttery To New York
- Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) plans to bring Puttery, its newest golf entertainment concept, to New York City's Meatpacking District.
- The 26,600-square-foot venue will span multiple levels featuring themed courses, a rooftop lounge area, and several bars.
- "As one of the trendiest, nightlife-driven areas in the city, we are thrilled to bring Puttery to Manhattan's iconic Meatpacking District," said CEO Hana Khouri.
- Puttery New York City will be located at 446 W. 14th St., between the Diane von Furstenberg store and the 14th Street entrance to the High Line.
- Price Action: DS shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $1.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Sports General