Drive Shack Brings Puttery To New York
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:59am   Comments
Drive Shack Brings Puttery To New York
  • Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS) plans to bring Puttery, its newest golf entertainment concept, to New York City's Meatpacking District.
  • The 26,600-square-foot venue will span multiple levels featuring themed courses, a rooftop lounge area, and several bars.
  • "As one of the trendiest, nightlife-driven areas in the city, we are thrilled to bring Puttery to Manhattan's iconic Meatpacking District," said CEO Hana Khouri.
  • Puttery New York City will be located at 446 W. 14th St., between the Diane von Furstenberg store and the 14th Street entrance to the High Line.
  • Price Action: DS shares are trading lower by 4.58% at $1.25 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Sports General

