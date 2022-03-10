 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ViewRay's MRI-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Shows Favorable Toxicity Profile In Prostate Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 8:07am   Comments
Share:
ViewRay's MRI-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Shows Favorable Toxicity Profile In Prostate Cancer

ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) has announced the first toxicity results from the Phase 2 SCIMITAR trial assessing stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in prostate cancer patients who have undergone surgery. 

  • The first toxicity results evaluated 100 patients with recurrent prostate cancer after radical prostatectomy. 
  • The patients underwent SBRT delivered under either CT guidance or MRI guidance. 
  • The data found that patients treated with MRI guidance had a 30.5% reduction in any grade acute gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity and a 32% reduction in cumulative GI toxicity for up to 6 months.
  • Related: ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer.
  • No patient treated with MRI-guided radiation therapy experienced grade 3 genitourinary or GI toxicity. 
  • The SCIMITAR trial will assess 4-year biochemical recurrence-free survival. Primary endpoint analysis is planned once the 100th patient has 2-year Patient-reported toxicity outcomes (PRO) data available.
  • Another Phase 2 trial called SHORTER is comparing urinary and bowel side effects of MRI-guided hypofractionated radiotherapy in 20 treatments (4 weeks) to MRI-guided ultra- hypofractionated radiotherapy in 5 treatments (2 weeks) for prostate cancer that has returned after prostatectomy.
  • Nearly 18,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 50 MRIdian systems are installed globally.
  • Price Action: VRAY shares closed 6.72% higher at $4.13 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VRAY)

ViewRay: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Preview: ViewRay
ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 11, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs prostate cancerNews Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com