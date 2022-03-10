ViewRay's MRI-Guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy Shows Favorable Toxicity Profile In Prostate Cancer
ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) has announced the first toxicity results from the Phase 2 SCIMITAR trial assessing stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in prostate cancer patients who have undergone surgery.
- The first toxicity results evaluated 100 patients with recurrent prostate cancer after radical prostatectomy.
- The patients underwent SBRT delivered under either CT guidance or MRI guidance.
- The data found that patients treated with MRI guidance had a 30.5% reduction in any grade acute gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity and a 32% reduction in cumulative GI toxicity for up to 6 months.
- Related: ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer.
- No patient treated with MRI-guided radiation therapy experienced grade 3 genitourinary or GI toxicity.
- The SCIMITAR trial will assess 4-year biochemical recurrence-free survival. Primary endpoint analysis is planned once the 100th patient has 2-year Patient-reported toxicity outcomes (PRO) data available.
- Another Phase 2 trial called SHORTER is comparing urinary and bowel side effects of MRI-guided hypofractionated radiotherapy in 20 treatments (4 weeks) to MRI-guided ultra- hypofractionated radiotherapy in 5 treatments (2 weeks) for prostate cancer that has returned after prostatectomy.
- Nearly 18,000 patients have been treated with MRIdian. Currently, 50 MRIdian systems are installed globally.
- Price Action: VRAY shares closed 6.72% higher at $4.13 on Wednesday.
