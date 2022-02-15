ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer
ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) has announced interim data from the single-center Phase 3 MIRAGE trial comparing MRIdian MRI-guided vs. CT-guided SBRT for localized prostate cancer.
- The data will be featured at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium.
- Interim analysis of the primary endpoint signaled superiority of MRIdian MRI-guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) with a significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 GU toxicity over those receiving CT-guided SBRT.
- The interim data from 100 evaluable patients (51 in the CT group and 49 in the MRI group) showed a statistically significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 GU toxicity (47.1% in the CT group vs. 22.4% in the MRI group).
- Significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity in men receiving MRI-guided SBRT (13.7% in the CT group vs. 0 percent in the MRI group).
- The final analysis for the primary endpoint is anticipated in early 2022.
