ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2022 11:18am   Comments
ViewRay's MRIdian MRI-Guided Imaging System Signal Superiority For Localized Prostate Cancer

ViewRay Inc (NASDAQ: VRAY) has announced interim data from the single-center Phase 3 MIRAGE trial comparing MRIdian MRI-guided vs. CT-guided SBRT for localized prostate cancer.

  • The data will be featured at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium.
  • Interim analysis of the primary endpoint signaled superiority of MRIdian MRI-guided Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) with a significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 GU toxicity over those receiving CT-guided SBRT.
  • The interim data from 100 evaluable patients (51 in the CT group and 49 in the MRI group) showed a statistically significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 GU toxicity (47.1% in the CT group vs. 22.4% in the MRI group).
  • Significant reduction in acute grade ≥2 gastrointestinal (GI) toxicity in men receiving MRI-guided SBRT (13.7% in the CT group vs. 0 percent in the MRI group). 
  • The final analysis for the primary endpoint is anticipated in early 2022.
  • Price Action: VRAY shares are down 1.25% at $4.36 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

