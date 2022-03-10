Kewanuee Scientific Wins $17M Contract From Dangote Oil Refinery
- Kewanuee Scientific Corp's (NASDAQ: KEQU) Indian subsidiary has secured a $17.3 million contract from Dangote Oil Refinery Company Limited for laboratory furniture and equipment.
- The Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.
- The Dangote Oil award will be reflected in the company's order backlog when it reports earnings for Q4. The company's order backlog was $138.1 million on January 31, 2022.
- The company expects the Dangote Oil project to be reported within its International Segment and delivered over the next eighteen months.
- Price Action: KEQU shares closed higher by 0.21% at $14.19 on Wednesday.
