 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kewanuee Scientific Wins $17M Contract From Dangote Oil Refinery
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2022 5:18am   Comments
Share:
Kewanuee Scientific Wins $17M Contract From Dangote Oil Refinery
  • Kewanuee Scientific Corp's (NASDAQ: KEQUIndian subsidiary has secured a $17.3 million contract from Dangote Oil Refinery Company Limited for laboratory furniture and equipment.
  • The Dangote Oil Refinery is a 650,000 barrels per day integrated refinery project under construction in the Lekki Free Zone near Lagos, Nigeria.
  • The Dangote Oil award will be reflected in the company's order backlog when it reports earnings for Q4. The company's order backlog was $138.1 million on January 31, 2022.
  • The company expects the Dangote Oil project to be reported within its International Segment and delivered over the next eighteen months.
  • Price Action: KEQU shares closed higher by 0.21% at $14.19 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KEQU)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com