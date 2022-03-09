Is Tesla Gearing To Begin Deliveries From Giga Berlin This Month?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) appears to be speeding ahead with plans to officially start the deliveries of electric vehicles from its newly-opened gigafactory in Berlin, just days after the massive German plant received a final environmental clearance.

What Happened: The Elon Musk-led company has sent out invitations to employees for Delivery Day at Giga Berlin in Brandenburg to be held on March 22, as per popular Tesla enthusiast Sawyer Merritt.

BREAKING: Tesla is officially sending out invites to Berlin employees for Delivery Day at Gigafactory

Berlin-Brandenburg on March 22

Tesla's plant near Berlin secured conditional approval to start operations after months of delays over objections related to environmental clearances.

The company on Sunday announced the official opening of the factory on Twitter, along with a link to more than 300 job openings at the site.

“We’re currently hiring across a wide variety of skill and experience levels— no automotive experience necessary,” Tesla says on its Giga Berlin website.

Musk is expected to attend the official opening event along with German federal executives in what is seen as one of the largest projects towards the transition to greener energy.

An email sent to Tesla seeking comment outside of business hours remained unanswered at press time.

Why It Matters: Giga Berlin is key to Tesla’s expansion plans in Europe and lower reliance on its Giga Shanghai plant in China.

Tesla says its German plant will make the Model Y electric sedan and millions of battery cells and gradually ramp up production through the year.

It is also Tesla's first European Gigafactory and a key part of Musk's goals to take on regional giants such as Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY).

Plans for Giga Berlin were first announced in 2019 and construction started a year later. It could eventually clock a 500,000 annual electric vehicle capacity.

Price Action: Tesla stock closed 4.2% higher at $858.9 a share on Wednesday.

