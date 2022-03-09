 Skip to main content

Honeywell Suspends Business In Russia, Belarus
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
  • Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) has suspended business in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
  • Honeywell has substantially suspended all its sales, distribution, and service activities in both countries, joining the group of Western firms halting operations in Russia.
  • Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $185.00 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

