Honeywell Suspends Business In Russia, Belarus
- Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) has suspended business in Russia and Belarus following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
- Honeywell has substantially suspended all its sales, distribution, and service activities in both countries, joining the group of Western firms halting operations in Russia.
- Price Action: HON shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $185.00 on the last check Wednesday.
