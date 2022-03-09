Airbus Delivers 49 Commercial Aircraft In February
- Airbus SE (OTC: EADSY) has delivered 79 aircraft to 38 customers year-to-date, with 49 deliveries registered in February.
- Airbus recorded 149 gross orders year-to-date, of which 113 were ordered in February. Total net orders stood at 55 after 94 cancellations.
- In February, rival Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) delivered 22 airplanes and booked gross orders for 37 planes.
- Price Action: EADSY shares are trading higher by 10.2% at $28.94 on the last check Wednesday.
