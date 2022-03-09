 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CPI Aerostructures Names Dorith Hakim As Chief Executive
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 1:19pm   Comments
Share:
CPI Aerostructures Names Dorith Hakim As Chief Executive
  • CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) has appointed Dorith Hakim as Chief Executive Officer, President, and director effective immediately.
  • Hakim will be replacing Douglas McCrosson, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
  • Most recently, Hakim served as Group Vice President of Parker Hannifin Corp's (NYSE: PH) Parker Hannifin Aerospace.
  • Price Action: CVU shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $2.73 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVU)

CPI Aero Secures $4M Contract From Collins For Airborne Pod System
28 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com