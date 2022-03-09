CPI Aerostructures Names Dorith Hakim As Chief Executive
- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSE: CVU) has appointed Dorith Hakim as Chief Executive Officer, President, and director effective immediately.
- Hakim will be replacing Douglas McCrosson, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.
- Most recently, Hakim served as Group Vice President of Parker Hannifin Corp's (NYSE: PH) Parker Hannifin Aerospace.
- Price Action: CVU shares are trading higher by 2.63% at $2.73 on the last check Wednesday.
