Diageo Plans New Distillery For Crown Royal Canadian Whisky Brand
- Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEO) plans for a new C$245 million distillery to support its Crown Royal Canadian Whisky brand.
- The facility will have a capacity to produce up to 20 million LAA's (liters of absolute alcohol the equivalent to 10.5 million proof gallons) annually.
- The facility will sit on approximately 400 acres in Ontario's St. Clair Township and includes a distillery, blending, and warehousing operations.
- The company expects the new facility to be operational in 2025, with construction anticipated to begin in the second half of 2022.
- Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 4.49% at $185.88 on the last check Wednesday.
