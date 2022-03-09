 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Diageo Plans New Distillery For Crown Royal Canadian Whisky Brand
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 11:22am   Comments
Share:
Diageo Plans New Distillery For Crown Royal Canadian Whisky Brand
  • Diageo Plc (NYSE: DEOplans for a new C$245 million distillery to support its Crown Royal Canadian Whisky brand.
  • The facility will have a capacity to produce up to 20 million LAA's (liters of absolute alcohol the equivalent to 10.5 million proof gallons) annually.
  • The facility will sit on approximately 400 acres in Ontario's St. Clair Township and includes a distillery, blending, and warehousing operations.
  • The company expects the new facility to be operational in 2025, with construction anticipated to begin in the second half of 2022.
  • Price Action: DEO shares are trading higher by 4.49% at $185.88 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO)

Russia Braces For Deep Recession Amid Corporate Exodus
This Beverage Company Is Getting Products Onto A Lot Of Shelves
How Much Will Diageo Benefit From The Lippy Effect If It Even Exists At All That Is?
Drinks Brand Reports Tapping Experienced Management To Aim For Success
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com