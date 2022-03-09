Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's session, 35 companies made new 52-week lows.

52-Week High And Low Highlights:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) .

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) shares traded down 29.37% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Wednesday:

China Life Insurance Co (NYSE:LFC) shares moved down 0.64% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.66, drifting down 0.64%.

stock hit a yearly low of $137.22. The stock was up 0.4% for the day. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) stock drifted down 19.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $41.19.

stock set a new 52-week low of $5.14 on Wednesday, moving up 3.4%. Sinopec Shanghai (NYSE:SHI) shares fell to $20.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.0%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $9.61 on Wednesday, moving down 29.37%. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.38.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.06 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.9%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares moved down 10.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.75, drifting down 10.72%.

shares made a new 52-week low of $23.30 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.63% for the day. Science 37 Hldgs (NASDAQ:SNCE) stock drifted up 1.0% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.37.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.19 and moving up 0.66%. Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $17.11. Shares traded up 0.12%.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $25.00. The stock was down 12.64% on the session. Alliancebernstein Ntnl (NYSE:AFB) shares hit a yearly low of $12.93. The stock was down 0.04% on the session.

stock hit $16.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.36%. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares hit a yearly low of $6.01. The stock was up 10.16% on the session.

shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.31. Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) stock hit a yearly low of $4.73. The stock was up 2.47% for the day.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.04. Shares traded down 4.63%. Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock hit $12.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.12%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.43 and moving up 2.29%. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $3.60.

shares moved up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.00, drifting up 1.5%. GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.56 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.77. The stock was down 22.01% on the session. NEUBERGER BERMAN NEW YORK (AMEX:NBO) shares moved down 1.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.44, drifting down 1.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.80 and moving down 17.72%. Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.05 on Wednesday, moving down 5.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.8%. Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.22 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.94%.

