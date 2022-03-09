 Skip to main content

Gannett Hoodwinked Advertisers For Nine Months: WSJ
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 6:46am   Comments
  • Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), owner of USA Today, misguided advertisers with inaccurate information for nine months, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Gannett owns news outlets in 46 U.S. states, from the Arizona Republic to the Detroit Free Press, to the Palm Beach Post, and sells ad space through digital auctions.
  • Gannett misguided advertisers saying they were buying an ad on one Gannett site, often in USA Today, but actually were provided space on another.
  • Gannett said in a statement that it regrets the error, which it said was unintentional. 
  • The discrepancy was first discovered by an independent ad industry researcher, Braedon Vickers.
  • Price Action: GCI shares closed lower by 0.55% at $4.50 on Tuesday.

