Gannett Hoodwinked Advertisers For Nine Months: WSJ
- Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI), owner of USA Today, misguided advertisers with inaccurate information for nine months, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Gannett owns news outlets in 46 U.S. states, from the Arizona Republic to the Detroit Free Press, to the Palm Beach Post, and sells ad space through digital auctions.
- Gannett misguided advertisers saying they were buying an ad on one Gannett site, often in USA Today, but actually were provided space on another.
- Gannett said in a statement that it regrets the error, which it said was unintentional.
- The discrepancy was first discovered by an independent ad industry researcher, Braedon Vickers.
- Price Action: GCI shares closed lower by 0.55% at $4.50 on Tuesday.
