Muscle Maker Reports On Expansion That Gets Its Dishes To New Markets And More Customers

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Since its humble beginnings in 1995, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) has looked to change the narrative of the fast-food market. With health and nutrition experts pointing fingers and blaming the junk food eating culture for the rise of obesity, Muscle Maker has attempted to use the fast-food business model to serve healthier foods.

Muscle Maker is the parent company of three “healthier for you” brands that are meant to deliver healthy, high-quality, great-tasting, and freshly prepared food options to consumers through traditional and nontraditional locations such as military bases, universities, and ghost kitchens.

The company owns the Muscle Maker Grill restaurants, Superfit Foods and Pokemoto brands. The company also runs multiple ghost kitchen brands such as Meal Plan AF, Wrap it up Wraps, Bowls Deep, Mr. T’s house of Boba and Salad Vibes serving a wide array of healthier versions of traditional and nontraditional dishes.

Here are some of the biggest recent announcements:

1. Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs Four New Franchise Agreements, Expands Connecticut Market

On Dec. 20, Pokemoto announced it had signed four new franchise agreements in Connecticut, the brand’s core market with the heaviest concentration of Pokemoto eateries.

The agreements bring the total number of Pokemoto’s Connecticut locations to 14. The company signed 25 franchise agreements over 45 days, including deals in New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Mississippi.

The four new franchise agreements in Connecticut focused on Milford, Danbury, North Haven, and Shelton, targeting areas with high concentrations of millennials and Gen-Zers.

2. Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Signs New Franchise Agreement, Enters Mississippi Market

The food chain on Nov. 30 said it reached a deal in Oxford, Mississippi, inking a total of six new franchise agreements.

Pokemoto opened locations in six states — Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Georgia, Maryland, and Virginia — and is eyeing expansions into New York and Mississippi.

The agreement represents the brand’s first location in Mississippi after it announced a partnership agreement with FranServe, a network of more than 600 franchise sales consultants, to ramp up its franchising efforts.

The agreement and the Mississippi signing brought the brand’s count to 25 and has expanded the chain’s footprint by 92%.

3. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Pokemoto Division Signs 15-Site Franchise Deal, Expands Massachusetts Market

Pokemoto announced on Dec. 9 it signed a 15-site franchise agreement in Massachusetts. The deal was Pokemoto’s 21st franchise agreement in 45 days, increasing the chain to 40 locations.

The 15-unit franchise agreement was exclusive for Worcester and Middlesex counties in Massachusetts.

Muscle Maker also announced it raised $15 million in a private placement and plans to focus on its franchise growth strategy for its Pokemoto division.

4. Muscle Maker’s Pokemoto Division Grows Mississippi Market

Pokemoto revealed on Jan. 19 that it had signed two additional franchise agreements in Mississippi, bringing the number of new franchise and development agreements signed since November to 27.

In this same timeframe, Muscle Maker also signed a 40-unit Muscle Maker Grill restaurant development agreement in Saudi Arabia, fueling the company’s international pipeline.

5. Pokemoto Sees Growth In Future Locations, With 40 New Locations Inked, Open Or Under Construction

On Feb. 7, Pokemoto announced it signed a new franchise agreement in Connecticut that will give it 15 locations — 10 opened and five future franchise locations.

This signing brought the total of new franchise agreements inked to 31 since November. The new franchise agreement in Connecticut is focused on Berlin in Hartford County. It will be the second Pokemoto eatery in Hartford County — the first is in downtown West Hartford.

6. Pokemoto Opens First Of Six locations In Florida Market

In February, Pokemoto announced it had opened its first Florida location in Miami Beach.

The South Florida nontraditional ghost kitchen location is in a new food court and has kiosks for guests to order directly as well as service delivery orders through third-party delivery apps.

Known for beaches, fresh seafood, and high-end restaurants, the area can be expensive for daily dining, making Pokemoto’s price point and menu offerings possibly attractive for people living and dining in the South Beach area.

Guests can order a variety of options from a third-party delivery app such as Uber Technologies Inc.’s (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH), and Grubhub Inc. (NASDAQ: GRUB) or directly from a contactless kiosk in the main level of the food hall.

In-hall dining is expected to open at the end of the month.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Provided by Muscle Maker (Photo: TDP)