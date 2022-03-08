Union Pacific Plans To Use Higher Biodiesel Blend In Wabtec Locomotives
- Union Pacific Corp (NYSE: UNP) plans to begin using a higher biodiesel blend in locomotives acquired from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) (Wabtec) in its efforts to increase the percentage of low-carbon fuels consumed to 10% of its total diesel consumption by 2025 and 20% by 2030.
- Biofuel is a domestically produced, clean-burning, renewable substitute for petroleum diesel.
- Union Pacific will start testing B20 biodiesel and R55 renewable diesel on trains powered by Wabtec FDL engines operating in California in Q2. As testing progresses, higher percentages of biofuels will be used.
- Wabtec locomotives were previously approved for B5 R30 (5% biodiesel and 30% renewable diesel) for locomotive engines.
- Also Read: Union Pacific To Buy Battery-Electric Locomotives From Caterpillar, Wabtec
- Price Action: UNP shares are trading lower by 1.77% at $256.83 and WAB higher by 4.57% at $94.02 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.