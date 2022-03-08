BP And Shell Shares Step On The Gas: What's Fueling The Move?

BP PLC (NYSE: BP) and Shell PLC (NYSE: SHEL), are trading higher Tuesday amid continued strength in oil prices in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The United States and its European allies have been discussing banning Russian oil imports over the last week, which has fueled the rise in oil stocks. President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the U.S. will be targeting the "main artery of Russia's economy" by banning all imports of Russian oil and energy.

Oil climbed to 13-year highs this week. WTI crude continues to trade higher Tuesday, hovering around the $125 level at publication time, while Brent crude, the international benchmark, is trading just below $130.

Shell on Tuesday said it plans to withdraw all involvement in Russian hydrocarbons, including crude oil, petroleum products, gas and liquefied natural gas.

BP, SHEL Price Action: At time of publication, BP was up 4.81% at $29.87 and Shell was up 3.56% at $53.38.

