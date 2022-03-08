Cepton Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Cepton, Inc was formally listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11, 2022, following the merger between Cepton Technologies Inc., and SPAC, Growth Capital Acquisition Corp (GCAC)

Cepton’s CEO, Dr. Jun Pei rang the Nasdaq opening bell on Thursday, February 17, alongside CTO Dr. Mark McCord and members of both, Cepton Technologies and Growth Capital Acquisition Corp

GCAC and Cepton arrived at a formal combination agreement on August 5, 2021, with the transaction valuing Cepton at an enterprise value of $1.5 billion

Cepton (NASDAQ: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance MMR(R) lidar solutions, held the opening bell ringing ceremony at Nasdaq on Thursday, February 17, 2022, after formally commencing trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on February 11, 2022. In recognition and celebration of this important milestone, Cepton CEO and Co-Founder, Dr. Jun Pei along with CTO and Co-founder Dr. Mark McCord rang the exchange’s opening bell alongside the company’s SPAC partners, Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.’s George Syllantavos and Akis Tsirigakis. The four individuals were also joined by several Cepton team members, as well as representatives from strategic partners, investors, and advisors to mark the momentous occasion (https://ibn.fm/TRjUh).

“By ringing the Nasdaq bell today, we will not only open trading for the day, but also open a new era of innovation driven towards the goal of making lidar a mainstream automotive sensor technology,” said Dr. Jun Pei, Cepton CEO. “I am thrilled to be joined by the…

Image credit: WikiMedia Commons

