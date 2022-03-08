 Skip to main content

Why Yamana Gold, U.S. Gold And First Majestic Silver Shares Are Rising
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 08, 2022 12:41pm   Comments
Shares of gold and silver companies, including Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE: AUY), U.S. Gold Corp (NASDAQ: USAU) and First Majestic Silver Corp (NYSE: AG), are trading higher Tuesday as precious metals prices rise amid a surge in oil prices.

Gold is viewed as an inflationary hedge and "safe haven" asset. It has gained amid rising inflation concerns and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the United States is targeting the "main artery of Russia's economy" by banning all imports of Russian oil and energy.

Commodity supply constraints have contributed to the surge in precious metal companies. 

Price Action: At time of publication, gold was up 1.96% at $2,040 and silver was 0.6% at $26.26.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Joe Biden why it's movingNews Commodities Markets Movers Trading Ideas

