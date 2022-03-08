iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 – A Huge Success

The iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 was a huge triumph, as expected. Following last year’s success, the world’s largest B2B fintech event returned to the UAE for another insightful edition. The expo took place at Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre from 22-24 February 2022 and attracted more than 2500 attendees. Innovators, thought leaders and industry shapers flocked to the UAE’s leading event venue, resulting in a hub of ideas and networking opportunities. The atmosphere was extraordinary, so let’s look at the highlights.

The Venue

Such a high-profile event needs a ‘wow-factor’ venue and that’s exactly why the Dubai World Trade Centre was chosen. It enjoys 3 million+ visitors annually and majestically greeted all expo attendees. With many guests visiting from afar, this location will surely have made a very big impression. It’s also important to note that Dubai itself also makes for a great financial expo location. It’s recognised as the leading financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

The Agenda

Packed full of big brands, great speakers, and entertainment, the iFX EXPO got off to a great start with the Official Welcome Party which took place at the luxurious Soho Garden DXB at the Meydan Grandstand. This cosmopolitan enclave on the edge of the city offered an exclusive evening at Dubai’s number one entertainment venue where social media lit up with attendees highly anticipating the start on Wednesday morning.

Day 1 (23 February) saw guests keen to meet and explore the Expo Floor, Speaker Hall, Idea Hub, Lounges, Meeting Rooms, Food Court and more. Come nightfall, the Official iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 Night Party then kicked into action. This took place at the exquisite Soho Garden Palm Jumeirah where The London Cabaret Club kept attendees captivated with an outstanding performance.

Day 2 (24 February) began and industry professionals continued to make their way around the 5000 m2 Expo Floor, meeting with representatives from leading international brands. Attendees met with people at the top of their game from many different fields, with extras offered courtesy of iFX EXPO sponsors including attendee bags, coffee, a selfie bot and a smoothie bar.

Top Insights

As always, iFX EXPO Dubai welcomed many high-profile speakers from global fintech brands including company founders, CEOs and directors. There were insights from well-established fintech companies as well as start-ups bringing fresh and creative ideas to an ever-changing industry.

The Speaker Hall also saw a host of fast-paced, high-level conversations with many key topics covered during the course of the event with contributions from brands such as Exness, Tickmill Group, AvaTrade and more. As well as ongoing talks in the Speaker Hall, the Dubai expo also featured an Idea Hub, where experts presented very current and extremely relevant topics that look set to shape the months ahead.

Speaking of the iFX EXPO Dubai’s success, Ultimate Fintech’s Head of Marketing, Dusan Camilovic stated:

“People return to iFX EXPO events to hear the latest industry developments and to share ideas and insights that continue to drive the industry forward. This year’s instalment in Dubai provided the perfect platform to delve into fascinating topics like the Metaverse, which is on the minds of fintech experts worldwide. Knowing you’re in an environment where likeminded people respect and understand your ideas is really empowering and leads to many exciting collaborations.”

That’s a wrap for iFX EXPO Dubai 2022 but the event videos are coming soon and will be available to watch via the official iFX EXPO YouTube Channel.

Next Event – iFX EXPO International, Cyprus

While the Dubai event may be over for another year, organisers Ultimate Fintech are already working on the next iFX EXPO International which will take place on the Mediterranean island of Cyprus from 7-9 June 2022 at the Palais de Sports, Spyros Kyprianou Athletic Centre.

This will be a great chance to discover, meet, discuss and engage with a relevant audience and gain invaluable tools to grow your business successfully. Like all other past iFX EXPO Limassol events, this promises to be an energetic, bustling and educational affair packed with networking opportunities, lively parties and treats throughout. Take advantage of the sponsorship and booth opportunities available and register your interest now.