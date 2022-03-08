AgriFORCE Raises $20M Via Convertible Debt Facility
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) has executed a non-binding term sheet for a planned convertible debt facility of up to $20 million with an accredited institutional investor. The Notes will be convertible at $2.75 per share.
- Under the agreement, the company would receive an initial amount of $10 million and would have the right to receive an additional $10 million at its discretion.
- The Investor will receive 3-year warrants equal to 50% of the principal Note amount at an exercise price of $2.75 per share.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds towards closing the previously announced acquisition of Delphy Groep BV.
- Price Action: AGRI shares are trading lower by 15.8% at $1.70 on the last check Tuesday.
