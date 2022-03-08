Ferrari Suspends Production For Russian Market
- Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has decided to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market.
- "Given the ongoing situation Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice," the company stated.
- The company also donated €1 million to support Ukrainians.
- Price Action: RACE shares are trading lower by 1.63% at $180.26 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.