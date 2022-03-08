 Skip to main content

Ferrari Suspends Production For Russian Market
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:58am   Comments
Ferrari Suspends Production For Russian Market
  • Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) has decided to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market.
  • "Given the ongoing situation Ferrari has taken the decision to suspend the production of vehicles for the Russian market until further notice," the company stated.
  • The company also donated €1 million to support Ukrainians.
  • Price Action: RACE shares are trading lower by 1.63% at $180.26 on the last check Tuesday.

