Here's Why UBS Upgraded Dish Network To Buy; Sees 42% Upside
- UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) to Buy from Neutral and put a $44 price target (41.9% upside) on the stock.
- Hodulik noted Dish's "attractive risk/reward" and some long-term potential for its next-generation, cloud-based 5G wireless network, along with its spectrum.
- Hodulik noted that based on recent auctions, Dish's 150 MHz of sub-G GHz, which are essentially mid-band spectrum, is "undervalued" at the current share price and may be worth more than the share price itself.
- "Questions remain regarding DISH's wireless business model, but we believe DISH's network build protects the company's spectrum licenses, whose value serves as a backstop," Hodulik added.
- Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 7.33% at $31.63 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for DISH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|JP Morgan
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for DISH
