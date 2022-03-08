 Skip to main content

Here's Why UBS Upgraded Dish Network To Buy; Sees 42% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 1:26pm   Comments
Here's Why UBS Upgraded Dish Network To Buy; Sees 42% Upside
  • UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISHto Buy from Neutral and put a $44 price target (41.9% upside) on the stock.
  • Hodulik noted Dish's "attractive risk/reward" and some long-term potential for its next-generation, cloud-based 5G wireless network, along with its spectrum.
  • Hodulik noted that based on recent auctions, Dish's 150 MHz of sub-G GHz, which are essentially mid-band spectrum, is "undervalued" at the current share price and may be worth more than the share price itself.
  • "Questions remain regarding DISH's wireless business model, but we believe DISH's network build protects the company's spectrum licenses, whose value serves as a backstop," Hodulik added.
  • Price Action: DISH shares traded higher by 7.33% at $31.63 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for DISH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Feb 2022JP MorganUpgradesUnderweightOverweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsStrong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DISH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

