KFC Parent Yum Brands Halts Investment In Russia: Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 11:15am   Comments
  • Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM)the parent company of fried chicken chain KFC, is halting Russian investments, Reuters reported.
  • The report added that Yum did not say if it would seek to limit or pause current restaurant operations in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
  • The company has about 1,000 KFC and 50 Pizza Hut locations in Russia.
  • Price Action: YUM shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $115.37 on the last check Tuesday.

