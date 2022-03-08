KFC Parent Yum Brands Halts Investment In Russia: Report
- Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM), the parent company of fried chicken chain KFC, is halting Russian investments, Reuters reported.
- The report added that Yum did not say if it would seek to limit or pause current restaurant operations in Russia after the country's invasion of Ukraine.
- The company has about 1,000 KFC and 50 Pizza Hut locations in Russia.
- Price Action: YUM shares are trading higher by 1.83% at $115.37 on the last check Tuesday.
