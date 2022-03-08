Dollar General Plans New Customer Payment Methods; Tests 'Buy Now Pay Later' Option
- Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has introduced a series of new financial services aimed at increasing access to banking options and providing additional customer payment options.
- The new services include the Spendwell banking platform, a buy-now, pay-later test program with Sezzle, and new FIS Worldpay card reward points payment options.
- Through a partnership with InComm Payments and issued by MetaBank, spendwell account and Visa Inc (NYSE: V) debit card is available at Dollar General's 18,000+ stores, online platform, and mobile banking app.
- Dollar General plans to launch a test of a buy-now, pay-later purchase option through a new partnership with Sezzle at more than 1,700 stores in Texas.
- Price Action: DG shares closed lower by 3.44% at $203.72 on Monday.
Posted-In: Briefs Buy Now Pay LaterNews General