Estee Lauder To Close All Stores In Russia - Report
- Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is suspending all its commercial activities in Russia following the Ukraine crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- The company will close all stores it owns in Russia and stop shipping products to retailers in the country.
- Estee Lauder gets roughly 2.7% of its revenue from Russia, and the region is one of the company’s strongest performers, the report noted.
- Price Action: EL shares closed lower by 7.64% at $263.87 on Monday.
