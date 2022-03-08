 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Estee Lauder To Close All Stores In Russia - Report
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 5:24am   Comments
Share:
Estee Lauder To Close All Stores In Russia - Report
  • Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) is suspending all its commercial activities in Russia following the Ukraine crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • The company will close all stores it owns in Russia and stop shipping products to retailers in the country.
  • Estee Lauder gets roughly 2.7% of its revenue from Russia, and the region is one of the company’s strongest performers, the report noted.
  • Price Action: EL shares closed lower by 7.64% at $263.87 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EL)

Which 10 Major US Companies Are Still Doing Business In Russia?
Ominous Death Cross Forms On Estee Lauder Cos's Chart
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
CNBC's Final Trades: Estee Lauder, NXP Semiconductors, GXO Logistics And This Energy Company
The Estee Lauder Cos's Return on Invested Capital Overview
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 4, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com