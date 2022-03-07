 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Evolent Health 'Notification Award' Removes $82M Overhang, Notes Piper Sandler
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Evolent Health 'Notification Award' Removes $82M Overhang, Notes Piper Sandler
  • In an SEC filing, Cook County named Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) the sole third-party administrator for CountyCare Health Plan from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2025.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Jessica Tassan notes that the award extends a contract Evolent has held since fiscal 2018 to provide administrative simplification services to support CountyCare's 425,000 Medicaid members. 
  • Cook County Hospitals and Health System was a 28%, or $254 million, customer for Evolent in fiscal. 
  • Of that $254 million, $82 million per year is tied to the expanded relationship, according to Tassan. 
  • The analyst says today's news removes an $82 million per year overhang and leaves her "incrementally confident in the durability" of Cook County's $172 million annual subscriptions. 
  • The analyst reiterates an Overweight rating on Evolent Health with a $32 price target.
  • Price Action: EVH shares are up 3.34% at $28.45 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EVH)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Evolent Health Q4 Earnings
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Earnings Outlook For Evolent Health
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Health Care Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com