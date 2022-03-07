 Skip to main content

Papa John's Plans Giveaway Of 19,840 NFTs With New Cheddar Range
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ: PZZA) will drop its first collection of collectible NFTs (non-fungible tokens).
  • The NFTs also feature in the second release of Papa Johns' Papa X Cheddar marketing campaign to promote its new Cheddar range.
  • The collection of 19,840 NFTs will drop nine on-trend bag designs inspired by the pizza delivery hot bag, on several dates throughout early March.
  • The NFTs were created by professional NFT designer Tom Hoff, based in Spain, and artist Ash Sketch from London's Central Saint Martins.
  • Fans can redeem the meta-fashion accessory by scanning a QR code on a pizza box leaflet, scanning a QR code in the delivery confirmation e-mail, or clicking onto promotional social media posts.
  • Price Action: PZZA shares are trading lower by 4.36% at $97.86 on the last check Monday.

