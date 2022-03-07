GAO Confirms TRANSCOMS Household Goods Contract Award For KBR Led JV
- KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) revealed the General Accounting Office's (GAO) decision to uphold the U.S. Transportation Commands Global Household Goods Contract award.
- Under this contract, HomeSafe Alliance, a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation, will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families.
- The contract ceiling value is ~$20 billion with a potential 9-year term, including options.
- KBR plans to begin start-up activities in mid-2022 with full contract performance during 2023.
- Related: KBR Led JV Secures $20B Contract From US Transportation Command
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $55.00 during the pre-market session on Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.