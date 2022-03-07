 Skip to main content

GAO Confirms TRANSCOMS Household Goods Contract Award For KBR Led JV
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:55am   Comments
GAO Confirms TRANSCOMS Household Goods Contract Award For KBR Led JV
  • KBR Inc (NYSE: KBR) revealed the General Accounting Office's (GAO) decision to uphold the U.S. Transportation Commands Global Household Goods Contract award.
  • Under this contract, HomeSafe Alliance, a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation, will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families. 
  • The contract ceiling value is ~$20 billion with a potential 9-year term, including options.
  • KBR plans to begin start-up activities in mid-2022 with full contract performance during 2023.
  • RelatedKBR Led JV Secures $20B Contract From US Transportation Command
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading lower by 0.40% at $55.00 during the pre-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

