KBR Led JV Secures $20B Contract From US Transportation Command
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2021 2:44pm   Comments
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) led joint venture, HomeSafe Alliance LLC, has secured the global household goods contract from the U.S. Transportation Command. 
  • The contract ceiling value is $20 billion with a potential nine-year term, inclusive of all options periods.
  • HomeSafe will be the exclusive household goods move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians, and their families.
  • HomeSafe, a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation, will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $43.05 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

