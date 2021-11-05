KBR Led JV Secures $20B Contract From US Transportation Command
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) led joint venture, HomeSafe Alliance LLC, has secured the global household goods contract from the U.S. Transportation Command.
- The contract ceiling value is $20 billion with a potential nine-year term, inclusive of all options periods.
- HomeSafe will be the exclusive household goods move management service provider for the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense civilians, and their families.
- HomeSafe, a joint venture between KBR and Tier One Relocation, will modernize and infuse technology to improve the domestic and international relocation experience for all military personnel and their families.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 2.65% at $43.05 on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.