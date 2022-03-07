IGT Inks Lottery Services Contract In Mexico
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) said its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT México Lottery, and IGT SME, have inked a new contract with Mexico's national lottery, La Lotería Nacional (LOTENAL). Financial terms were not disclosed.
- The company will provide lottery solutions and sports betting services in Mexico until Sept. 30, 2024.
- IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and marketing services such as research and game planning.
- The company will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.
- The services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide.
- Price Action: IGT shares closed lower by 0.42% at $25.84 on Friday.
