IGT Inks Lottery Services Contract In Mexico
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:48am   Comments
IGT Inks Lottery Services Contract In Mexico
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) said its subsidiaries, IGT Global Solutions Corporation, IGT México Lottery, and IGT SME, have inked a new contract with Mexico's national lottery, La Lotería Nacional (LOTENAL). Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The company will provide lottery solutions and sports betting services in Mexico until Sept. 30, 2024.
  • IGT will deliver an integrated draw-based and instant ticket central system, lottery terminals, a communications network, and marketing services such as research and game planning.
  • The company will provide trading advisory services for sports betting, including risk management and odds setting.
  • The services to LOTENAL include lottery game transactions and instant ticket distribution across 8,400 terminals nationwide.
  • Price Action: IGT shares closed lower by 0.42% at $25.84 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Sports Betting Contracts General

