Levi Strauss Temporarily Suspends Commercial Operations In Russia
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 7:00am   Comments
  • Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) announced that it is temporarily suspending commercial operations in Russia, including any new investments, in the wake of the crisis in Ukraine.
  • The company plans to support its employees, partners, and families affected by the decision.
  • Levi Strauss will donate $300,000 to nonprofit organizations to aid those impacted by the ongoing conflict.
  • About 4% of the company’s total revenues in 2021 were from Eastern Europe, half of which related to Russia.
  • Price Action: LEVI shares closed lower by 6.52% at $19.63 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews General

