 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walmart Partners With British Retailer Space NK On Beauty Products
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 5:49am   Comments
Share:
Walmart Partners With British Retailer Space NK On Beauty Products
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is partnering with British retailer Space NK to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide in 2022 summer.
  • The collaboration will use Walmart's size and scale with Space NK's assortment of beauty brands and products.
  • The collection features over 600 products from 15 brands.
  • Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 2.53% at $142.82 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WMT)

10 Weirdest MrBeast Videos
Costco CEO Says Membership Price Hikes Likely: What Investors Should Know
Gap Q4 Earnings Highlights: Why Shares Are Popping After Hours
Bulls Just Took The Upper Hand In Walmart Stock: Here's Why
If You Invested $100 In This Stock 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
Walmart Relaunches Walmart2Walmart Mexico Money Transfer Program
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com