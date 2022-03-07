Walmart Partners With British Retailer Space NK On Beauty Products
- Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is partnering with British retailer Space NK to bring prestige beauty products to Walmart.com and nearly 250 Walmart stores nationwide in 2022 summer.
- The collaboration will use Walmart's size and scale with Space NK's assortment of beauty brands and products.
- The collection features over 600 products from 15 brands.
- Price Action: WMT shares closed higher by 2.53% at $142.82 on Friday.
