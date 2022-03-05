Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Meta, Zendesk, Tesla, UnitedHealth Group And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting the women who are shaping U.S. finance, and navigating the nation's biggest companies through turbulent times.

Other featured articles discuss why Russia has blocked access to Facebook, and how Zendesk investors are reacting to a failed acquisition.

Also, a UnitedHealth Group insider is buying up the company's stock and why Tesla will be worth $4 trillion dollars someday.

"100 Women Shaping the World of U.S. Finance," by Reshma Kapadia, celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting the women who have helped some of the nation’s biggest, most important companies navigate the Covid pandemic and the challenges that have arisen in its wake.

In "Russia Bans Facebook After Company Restricts State-Backed Media Sources," Connor Smith writes that Russia has blocked access to Facebook after its parent company Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) took steps to restrict Russian state-affiliated media sources on its platform.

"Zendesk Activist Jana Wants Seats at the Table," by Carleton English, looks at why Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) is really feeling the pinch from investors after the enterprise-software company failed in its attempt to acquire Survey Monkey’s parent, Momentive Global, last week.

In "UnitedHealth Group Director Paul Garcia Bought Up Stock," Ed Lin writes that while UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) stock is in the red so far in 2022, director Paul Garcia is buying up a large block of shares of the health insurer.

"Tesla May Have a Path to a $4 Trillion Market Value. Here's Why," by Al Root, says that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) investor Gary Black tweeted out some interesting math Friday, laying out his case for Tesla’s market capitalization to climb to a whopping $4 trillion.

Also in this week's Barron's:

As Tech Suffers, Cloud Stocks Have Become a Haven

The U.S. Needs Digital Cash, Not Just Digital Currency

The Fed Risks Making a Policy Mistake. Here's How to Avoid It.

Stagflation Is Here. Is Recession Next? Real Wages Hold the Key.

It's Getting Harder to Trade Russian Stocks. What to Know.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.