 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks To Watch With Connections To Donald Trump
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 07, 2022 11:03am   Comments
Share:
4 Stocks To Watch With Connections To Donald Trump

“Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon!” 

That's the only post that former President Donald Trump has left on his "conservative friendly" alternative to Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), Truth Social. 

Axios reports that Trump is blowing the launch of the new social media company via a series of unforced errors.

What Happened? Released on Feb. 21, Truth Social quickly rose to No. 1 on the App Store, with the waitlist swelling to over 1 million users before falling to No. 57. Axios reporting shows it is just behind Tinder and Planet Fitness Workouts.

Trump Media and Technology Group merged with the special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC), making DWAC responsible for the launch of the social media platform. 

Shares of the SPAC have moved 860% higher since the Oct. 21 announcement. 

Why It Matters: A niche group of investors have discovered companies with lower floats that have some kind of connection to Trump. When Digital World stock moves, these stocks follow in tandem. 

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Phunware is a mobile development and blockchain company whose connection with Digital World relies purely on sympathy. Phunware helped develop the official Donald Trump app during his 2020 campaign.

CF Acquisition Corp VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) Cantor Fitzgerald's SPAC recently merged with Canadian video-sharing service Rumble. Rumble is known for its ties to controversial, and often conservative, political figures. Most noteworthy of this group is Trump. CEO Howard Lutnick told Bloomberg that he could confirm that The Trump Media Group and Digital World were utilizing Rumble for its distribution services. 

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp. (NYSE: BRCC) SilverBox recently completed its acquisition of Black Rifle Coffee, a conservative and veteran-owned coffee company that has been known to be a predominately pro-Trump brand and also touts partnerships with the likes of Joe Rogan.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CFVI + BRCC)

BRC Whale Trades For March 07
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 7, 2022
73 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
30 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Joe Rogan Podcast Temporarily Unavailable On Spotify, Causes Quick Uproar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Donald TrumpNews Penny Stocks Politics Small Cap Media Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com