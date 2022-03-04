Nuvve Partners With Swell Energy On EV Charging Solution
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has partnered with Swell Energy Inc to advance opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) participation in Swell's virtual power plant (VPP) network.
- Nuvve expects the integration of its EV resources with Swell's VPPs to allow it to earn valuable grid service revenue.
- The parties aim to advance distributed energy resource (DER) management technology in residential and commercial markets.
- The collaboration will expand opportunities for residential customers to combine battery storage, solar, and smart EV charging into a home energy system.
- As an initial target, 2 MW of capacity from existing Swell utility contracts will be made available for Nuvve to access in 2022.
- Price Action: NVVE shares are trading lower by 2.57% at $6.82 on the last check Friday.
