 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nuvve Partners With Swell Energy On EV Charging Solution
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 10:57am   Comments
Share:
Nuvve Partners With Swell Energy On EV Charging Solution
  • Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has partnered with Swell Energy Inc to advance opportunities for electric vehicle (EV) participation in Swell's virtual power plant (VPP) network.
  • Nuvve expects the integration of its EV resources with Swell's VPPs to allow it to earn valuable grid service revenue.
  • The parties aim to advance distributed energy resource (DER) management technology in residential and commercial markets.
  • The collaboration will expand opportunities for residential customers to combine battery storage, solar, and smart EV charging into a home energy system.
  • As an initial target, 2 MW of capacity from existing Swell utility contracts will be made available for Nuvve to access in 2022.
  • Price Action: NVVE shares are trading lower by 2.57% at $6.82 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVVE)

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com