E-Home Household Services Stock Jumps On $8M Stock Buyback Plan
- E-Home Household Services Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $8 million of shares within the next nine months.
- The company plans to fund the share repurchase with its existing cash balance.
- Xie Wenshan, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, said, "We believe the share repurchase program represents our confidence in our strong business performance, and in the long-term outlook for the household services industry in China."
- Price Action: EJH shares are trading higher by 40.4% at $0.88 in premarket on the last check Friday.
