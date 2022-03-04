 Skip to main content

E-Home Household Services Stock Jumps On $8M Stock Buyback Plan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:42am   Comments
  • E-Home Household Services Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJHBoard of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $8 million of shares within the next nine months.
  • The company plans to fund the share repurchase with its existing cash balance.
  • Xie Wenshan, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, said, "We believe the share repurchase program represents our confidence in our strong business performance, and in the long-term outlook for the household services industry in China."
  • Price Action: EJH shares are trading higher by 40.4% at $0.88 in premarket on the last check Friday.

