Sprouts Farmers Market Adopts $600M Stock Buyback Program
- Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program of $600 million of its common shares.
- The approval replaces the company’s current buyback authorization with less than $100 million remaining.
- The share repurchase program will expire on December 31, 2024.
- The company held $245.3 million in cash and equivalents as of January 2, 2022.
- Price Action: SFM shares closed higher by 7.38% at $31.44 on Thursday.
