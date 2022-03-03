Europe's Largest Nuclear Power Plant Set Ablaze In Russian Attack On Ukraine

There are reports that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine — Europe’s largest — is on fire after it was attacked by Russian troops.

What Happened: Fierce fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces was reported by the local mayor, Dmytro Orlov, according to a report from Reuters.

“As a result of continuous enemy shelling of buildings and units of the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is on fire,” said Orlov through his Telegram account.

Why It Matters: A spokesperson for Zaporizhzhia confirmed the plant is on fire. A Ukrainian government official said that elevated levels of radiation are being detected near the site, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Andriy Tuz, a spokesperson for Zaporizhzhia, told Ukrainian television that it is urgent that stop the fighting to put out the flames, as per the Press.

U.S. futures slipped at press time with Dow Futures down 0.8% at 33,477. S&P Futures and Nasdaq futures fell 0.9% and 1.1% to 4,319, and 13,877, respectively.

On Thursday evening, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed 0.5% lower at $435.71.

Update 9:11 p.m. ET: The International Atomic Energy Agency in a tweet said Ukraine authorities told the body that there was no reported change in radiation levels at the plant in the aftermath of the fire.

#Ukraine regulator tells IAEA there has been no change reported in #radiation levels at the #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant site. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 4, 2022

Update 9:26 p.m. ET: Ukrainian authorities have said the nuclear power plant has been secured, as per France's AFP News Agency.

Photo: Courtesy of Rafl1969 on Wikimedia