Sabre Terminates Distribution Deal With Russian Carrier Aeroflot
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 2:47pm   Comments
  • Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABRhas terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority-owned carrier in Russia, in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
  • The company said it is taking immediate steps to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system (GDS).
  • GDS is a marketplace used by travel agencies, travel websites, and corporations to shop, book, and service flight reservations.
  • "We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia," said CEO Sean Menke.
  • Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 5.33% at $9.51 on the last check Thursday.

