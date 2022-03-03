Sabre Terminates Distribution Deal With Russian Carrier Aeroflot
- Sabre Corp (NASDAQ: SABR) has terminated its distribution agreement with Aeroflot, the largest government-majority-owned carrier in Russia, in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia crisis.
- The company said it is taking immediate steps to remove Aeroflot flight content from its global distribution system (GDS).
- GDS is a marketplace used by travel agencies, travel websites, and corporations to shop, book, and service flight reservations.
- "We are taking a stand against this military conflict. We are complying, and will continue to comply, with sanctions imposed against Russia," said CEO Sean Menke.
- Price Action: SABR shares are trading lower by 5.33% at $9.51 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.