 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hanesbrands' Champion Athleticwear Partners With 3D Content Creator Tafi For NFT Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 1:39pm   Comments
Share:
Hanesbrands' Champion Athleticwear Partners With 3D Content Creator Tafi For NFT Collection
  • Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) brand, Champion Athleticwear, has partnered with 3D avatar content developer Tafi on an exclusive collection of 888 Champion apparel and accessories Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
  • The NFT collection can be accessed by holders of Tafi's Non-Fungible People (NFP) NFTs.
  • Champion's airdrop, when revealed by the NFT holder, will become part of the NFP avatar.
  • NFP collection developed by Tafi features 8,888 unique female and non-binary PFP avatars, artistically rendered in a hyper-real style.
  • Each NFP holder will receive a 3D model of their avatar, which will have the potential to be used across multiple digital environments like video conferencing, gaming, animation.
  • Price Action: HBI shares are trading lower by 0.59% at $15.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HBI)

Hanesbrands And 2 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Hanesbrands: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 3, 2022
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Hanesbrands' Champion Launches Third Limited Edition Capsule In Muhammad Ali Collection
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com