Hanesbrands' Champion Athleticwear Partners With 3D Content Creator Tafi For NFT Collection
- Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) brand, Champion Athleticwear, has partnered with 3D avatar content developer Tafi on an exclusive collection of 888 Champion apparel and accessories Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs).
- The NFT collection can be accessed by holders of Tafi's Non-Fungible People (NFP) NFTs.
- Champion's airdrop, when revealed by the NFT holder, will become part of the NFP avatar.
- NFP collection developed by Tafi features 8,888 unique female and non-binary PFP avatars, artistically rendered in a hyper-real style.
- Each NFP holder will receive a 3D model of their avatar, which will have the potential to be used across multiple digital environments like video conferencing, gaming, animation.
- Price Action: HBI shares are trading lower by 0.59% at $15.88 on the last check Thursday.
