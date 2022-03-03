 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

P&G Reintroduces Bodewell Skin Care Products For Eczema, Psoriasis
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
Share:
P&G Reintroduces Bodewell Skin Care Products For Eczema, Psoriasis
  • Procter & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PG) entrepreneurial arm, P&G Ventures, has reintroduced Bodewell, a line of skin care products for people with eczema and psoriasis
  • Bodewell's new eczema and psoriasis lines feature products that include proven actives like Colloidal Oatmeal and Salicylic Acid along with essential moisturizers and a novel botanical blend called BW22.
  • The products help relieve symptoms such as itching and irritation and are free of steroids, parabens, and fragrance.
  • The specially formulated product line has a price range of $18- $32.
  • Price Action: PG shares traded higher by 0.46% at $154.50 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PG)

What Is McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski Net Worth? CEO Interview Breaks Down Competitive Advantages
Peering Into Procter & Gamble Company's Recent Short Interest
EXCLUSIVE: Tilray CEO Discusses Key Markets, Strategy, News And Stock Catalysts
Peering Into Procter & Gamble Company's Recent Short Interest
Here Are All The Companies With Super Bowl LVI Commercials
Multi-State Cannabis Operator Revolution Global Hires Veterans As CMO And GC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs skincare productsNews Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com