P&G Reintroduces Bodewell Skin Care Products For Eczema, Psoriasis
- Procter & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PG) entrepreneurial arm, P&G Ventures, has reintroduced Bodewell, a line of skin care products for people with eczema and psoriasis.
- Bodewell's new eczema and psoriasis lines feature products that include proven actives like Colloidal Oatmeal and Salicylic Acid along with essential moisturizers and a novel botanical blend called BW22.
- The products help relieve symptoms such as itching and irritation and are free of steroids, parabens, and fragrance.
- The specially formulated product line has a price range of $18- $32.
- Price Action: PG shares traded higher by 0.46% at $154.50 on the last check Thursday.
