CPI Aero Secures $4M Contract From Collins For Airborne Pod System
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
  • CPI Aerostructures Inc (NYSE: CVU) has secured a $4 million purchase order from Collins Aerospace, a unit of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX), to manufacture the Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar (TacSAR) intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) system.
  • TacSAR is a long-range synthetic aperture radar system designed for overland and maritime reconnaissance and surveillance.
  • Under this new contract, CPI will complete non-recurring engineering (NRE) and tool development and build one prototype pod that Collins will use to complete the required test and evaluation of the TacSAR system.
  • Price Action: CVU shares are trading higher by 3.75% at $2.77 and RTX lower by 0.50% at $100.24 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

