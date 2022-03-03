 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 9:46am   Comments
Share:
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

  1. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) - P/E: 7.69
  2. Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 4.0
  3. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) - P/E: 9.7
  4. Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) - P/E: 5.55
  5. Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) - P/E: 8.11

Laredo Petroleum's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $3.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.84. This quarter, Barnwell Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.16 in Q4 and is now $0.11. This quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.67 in Q3 and is now $0.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.78%, which has increased by 0.64% from last quarter's yield of 1.14%.

Energy Transfer has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.29, which has increased by 45.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.63%, which has increased by 1.52% from 6.11% last quarter.

Green Plains Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.42, which has increased by 5.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.4. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.91%, which has decreased by 0.43% from 12.34% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (BRN + LPI)

88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Recap: Laredo Petroleum Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com