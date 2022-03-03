Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) - P/E: 7.69 Barnwell Industries (AMEX:BRN) - P/E: 4.0 Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) - P/E: 9.7 Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) - P/E: 5.55 Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) - P/E: 8.11

Laredo Petroleum's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $3.39, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.84. This quarter, Barnwell Industries experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.16 in Q4 and is now $0.11. This quarter, Magnolia Oil & Gas experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.67 in Q3 and is now $0.82. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.78%, which has increased by 0.64% from last quarter's yield of 1.14%.

Energy Transfer has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.29, which has increased by 45.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.2. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 7.63%, which has increased by 1.52% from 6.11% last quarter.

Green Plains Partners has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.42, which has increased by 5.0% compared to Q3, which was 0.4. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.91%, which has decreased by 0.43% from 12.34% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.