Why Pure Storage Shares Are Soaring Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022 10:56am   Comments
  • Analysts raised their price targets on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) post a solid Q4 beat.
  • Barclays analyst Tim Long raised the firm's price target on Pure Storage to $39 from $35 (47.3% upside) and kept an Overweight rating on the shares. The company beat Q4 estimates and released better than expected guidance for fiscal 2023, Long said.
  • Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained Pure Storage with a Strong Buy and raised the price target from $38 to $39.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained Pure Storage with an Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $40 (51.1% upside).
  • Lake Street analyst Eric Martinuzzi raised the firm's price target on Pure Storage to $36 from $34 (35.95% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • He raised his estimates after the company reported fourth-quarter upside that he argues came from "good linearity, as opposed to pull-forwards or year-end budget flushes." Pure Storage's installed base drove the Q4 beat, and the pipeline entering Q1 suggests demand continues.
  • Price Action: PSTG shares traded higher by 16.60% at $30.90 in the market on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PSTG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Mar 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PSTG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

