India-Based Zetwerk Secures Added $30M From Liquidity Group As Valuation Nears $3B

Founded in 2018, India-based Zetwerk, a business-to-business market for manufacturing, secured an additional $30 million infusion from Liquidity Group’s new Mars Unicorn fund.

What Happened: About six months after raising $30 million in non-dilutive growth funding from Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc’s (NYSE: MUFG) MUFG JV fund, Zetwerk exceeded growth projections, upping its value to nearly $3 billion.

Given that achievement, Zetwerk secured an additional $30 million to grow its global marketplace for contract manufacturing.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with the Liquidity group,” said Amrit Acharya, Founder and CEO of Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses. “They have been extremely supportive growth partners for Zetwerk as we expand our presence internationally and continue our mission to make manufacturing more modern.”

Why It Matters: Zetwerk, in helping companies convert their digital designs into physical manifestations, brings to market advanced automation and transparency.

The firm streamlines supply chains, cutting both cost and time to market for more than 1,800 customers and 8,000 suppliers.

Securing funds from Liquidity Group, a global capital market credit automation company and fund manager with more than $1.5 billion under management, alongside MUFG, is a recognition of both Zetwerk’s ambitious growth plans, as well as a validation of Liquidity’s flexible funding model.

"Zetwerk is a strong company whose technology is revolutionizing supply chains and manufacturing," said Ron Daniel, co-founder, and CEO of Liquidity

"We're excited to fund their growth plans for a second time in the past six months as they continue to carve out their category in the value chain of parts manufacturing."