Elys Extends Sportsbook Partnership With Isleta Resort
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) subsidiary USBookmaking has extended the sports wagering service agreement with Isleta Resort and Casino in New Mexico.
- With Elys now live in six U.S. markets, the agreement extends USB's contract to provide sports wagering services to Isleta's sportsbook.
- The Isleta Resort and Casino's sportsbook is serviced by USB and offers event betting on multiple sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters.
- Price Action: ELYS shares are trading higher by 8.69% at $2.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
