 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elys Extends Sportsbook Partnership With Isleta Resort
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 9:19am   Comments
Share:
Elys Extends Sportsbook Partnership With Isleta Resort
  • Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) subsidiary USBookmaking has extended the sports wagering service agreement with Isleta Resort and Casino in New Mexico.
  • With Elys now live in six U.S. markets, the agreement extends USB's contract to provide sports wagering services to Isleta's sportsbook.
  • The Isleta Resort and Casino's sportsbook is serviced by USB and offers event betting on multiple sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, through self-service kiosks and in-person ticket counters.
  • Price Action: ELYS shares are trading higher by 8.69% at $2.75 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ELYS)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Italy's Lottomatica Partners With Elys To Accelerate Plans For North America
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Elys Plans Expansion Of Washington DC Restaurant Sportsbook Location
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com