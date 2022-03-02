Aterian Raises $27.5M Via Equity Offering
- Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has priced its private placement offering of about 9.5 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7.08 million shares.
- Each share of common stock and the accompanying warrant will be sold at a combined purchase price of $2.91.
- The company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of about $27.5 million.
- Aterian intends to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes, the conduct of its business, and other general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2022.
- Price Action: ATER shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $2.90 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
