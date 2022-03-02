 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aterian Raises $27.5M Via Equity Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 8:36am   Comments
Share:
Aterian Raises $27.5M Via Equity Offering
  • Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has priced its private placement offering of about 9.5 million shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 7.08 million shares.
  • Each share of common stock and the accompanying warrant will be sold at a combined purchase price of $2.91.
  • The company expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering of about $27.5 million.
  • Aterian intends to use the net proceeds for working capital purposes, the conduct of its business, and other general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about March 4, 2022.
  • Price Action: ATER shares are trading lower by 0.34% at $2.90 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATER)

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
18 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com