 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'China's Warren Buffet' Places Orders For Over $5M Tencent's Shares
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:47am   Comments
Share:
'China's Warren Buffet' Places Orders For Over $5M Tencent's Shares
  • A mainland billionaire investor has placed heavy orders on Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), Bloomberg reports.
  • Duan Yongping, a billionaire entrepreneur dubbed China's Warren Buffet by Chinese media, has placed orders for more than $5 million of Tencent's U.S. listed shares.
  • The share prices rallied in Hong Kong, making up for some of the global selloff in risky assets following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Beijing's fresh scrutiny of rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) fintech arm.
  • Previously, Yongping bought the stock in August, when it slumped to a near 13-month low. 
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 1.13% at $54.38 in the market on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TCEHY)

Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback
What Nio Investors Should Know About Imminent Hong Kong IPO: Secondary Listing, No Stock Sale, Singapore Plans And More
US Adds Messaging Platforms Of Alibaba, Tencent To Its Counterfeit List
Atlanta Braves Launching MLB Stadium In The Metaverse: Here Are The Details And Why This Is Exciting
Why Sea Shares Are Rising Today
Sea's Management Investors Smell More Trouble Post India Ban Triggered Selloff
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com