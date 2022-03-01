 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 7:41am   Comments
Share:
Tencent-Backed Sea Faces Yet Another International Market Setback
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) backed Sea Ltd's (NYSE: SE) Shopee shut shop in France, retreating from a significant market months after launching its maiden foray into Europe, Bloomberg reports.
  • The site will close on March 6. Shopee promised to complete all paid orders until then.
  • The pullback shortly follows the ban of Sea's signature game Free Fire in India which wiped off over $16 billion in market value.
  • "Following a short-term, preliminary pilot, we have decided not to continue the Shopee service in France," the company said. "Other markets are unaffected. We continue to adopt an open-minded and disciplined approach to exploring new markets."
  • Price Action: SE shares traded lower by 9.34% at $132 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SE + TCEHY)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
What Nio Investors Should Know About Imminent Hong Kong IPO: Secondary Listing, No Stock Sale, Singapore Plans And More
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
US Adds Messaging Platforms Of Alibaba, Tencent To Its Counterfeit List
Sea Whale Trades For February 16
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com